US regulators say SVB customers will be made whole as second bank fails

Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials over the past two days have worked with the Biden administration to develop facilities that would guarantee all uninsured deposits held by SVB customers, Reuters said.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

In an extraordinary action to restore confidence in America's banking system, the Biden administration on Sunday guaranteed that customers of the failed Silicon Valley Bank will have access to all their money starting Monday.

In a related action, the government shut down Signature Bank, an SVB rival that was teetering on the brink of collapse in recent days. Signature's customers will receive a similar deal, ensuring that even uninsured deposits will be returned to them Monday.

