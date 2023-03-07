A dozen US senators unveiled bipartisan legislation Tuesday expanding President Joe Biden's legal authority to ban TikTok nationwide, marking the latest in a string of congressional proposals threatening the social media platform's future in the United States.

The legislation, called the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act, does not target TikTok specifically for a ban. But it aims to give the US government new powers, up to and including a ban, against foreign-linked producers of electronics or software that the Commerce Department deems to be a national security risk.

