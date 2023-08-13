US Steel receiving acquisition offers as company promises to maximize stockholder value

A sign is posted at the entrance of United States Steel's (USS) Gary Works facility on June 20, 2019 in Gary, Indiana.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — United States Steel Corp. (X) is considering a sale after fielding acquisition offers, according to a Sunday press release from the company.

The steel producer is under a formal review process after “receiving multiple unsolicited proposals” for both specific assets and the entire firm, the release announced.

0
0
0
0
0