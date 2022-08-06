US to take part in military exercise near India's disputed border with China

The US and Indian militaries will hold high-altitude exercises in Auli in the Indian state of Uttarakhand in mid-October.

 Pawan Kumar/Reuters

The United States is to take part in a joint military exercise with India less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the South Asian country's disputed border with China.

The military drills will be held in mid-October at an altitude of 10,000 feet in Auli in the Indian state of Uttarakhand and will focus on high-altitude warfare training, according to a senior Indian Army officer with knowledge of the matter.

