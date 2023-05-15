The US Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Elon Musk, requesting documents from the billionaire for the government's lawsuit alleging JPMorgan Chase benefited financially from Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operation.

The petition to serve the subpoena does not implicate Musk in any wrongdoing and merely indicates that he was a high-net-worth individual whom Epstein may have introduced to JPMorgan Chase.

