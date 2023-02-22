Vanderbilt University's Peabody School has apologized to students for using artificial intelligence to write an email about a mass shooting at another university, saying the distribution of the note did not follow the school's usual processes.

Last Friday, the Tennessee-based school's emailed its student body to address the tragedy at Michigan State that killed three students and injured five more people: "The recent Michigan shootings are a tragic reminder of the importance of taking care of each other, particularly in the context of creating inclusive environments," reads the letter in part, as first reported by student-run newspaper the Vanderbilt Hustler.

