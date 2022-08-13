Velveeta is staging a comeback

In June, Velveeta started selling a cheese-scented nail polish and more recently it unveiled the Veltini — a Velveeta martini made with cheese-infused vodka and sold at some restaurants, or online.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

In 2020, something incredible happened in the dairy aisle: Velveeta started flying off the shelves.

Sales of the processed cheese product, which food snobs love to hate, have been in decline for years. Then the pandemic hit, and suddenly stressed-out, homebound people wanted Velveeta for their queso, fudge and extra-cheesy mac and cheese. The sudden interest in the brand presented a rare chance to reintroduce itself to new customers, and to those who hadn’t bought Velveeta in years.

