Vice Media will cancel its acclaimed program "Vice News Tonight" as part of a broad restructuring that will result in painful cuts across the organization, the company said Thursday.

"In response to the current market conditions and business realities facing [Vice Media Group] and the broader news and media industry, we are moving forward on some painful but necessary reductions, primarily across our News business," co-chief executives Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala announced in a memo to employees.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags