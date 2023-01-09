Former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive Vince McMahon is returning to the company as a board member, after a six-month hiatus following a hush money and sexual harassment scandal.

WWE on Friday confirmed McMahon's return, also announcing in a press release that it "intends to undertake a review of its strategic alternatives with the goal being to maximize value for all WWE shareholders," suggesting that the company could be exploring a sale. Shares closed 17% higher after the announcement.

