Virgin Orbit, Richard Branson's rocket company, will lay off 85% of staff

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, with a rocket underneath the wing of a modified Boeing 747 jetliner, prepares for a key drop test of its high-altitude launch system for satellites in July 2019.

 Mike Blake/Reuters

Virgin Orbit — the rocket company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson — is laying off the vast majority of its workforce as company leadership struggles to secure additional funding.

About 675 employees will be terminated by April 3, according to a public document filed Thursday, amounting to around 85% of Virgin Orbit's workforce. The move was made to "reduce expenses in light of the Company's inability to secure meaningful funding."

