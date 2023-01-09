Virgin Orbit's modified Boeing 747 jet — dubbed "Cosmic Girl" — took off Monday from Newquay in England's Cornwall county, 245 miles west of London, in a first launch for the country from UK soil. But nearly two hours after the plane left the ground, Virgin Orbit revealed the launch was a failure.

"It appears that LauncherOne has suffered an anomaly which will prevent us from making orbit for this mission," said Christopher Relf, director of systems engineering and verification for Virgin Orbit, in a Virgin Orbit live stream covering the launch. LauncherOne is the name of the air-launched rocket that hitched a ride beneath the wing of the Cosmic Girl aircraft.

CNN's Hanna Ziady contributed to this report.

