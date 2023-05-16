London (CNN) — Vodafone said Tuesday it would cut 11,000 jobs over three years, as the telecom company unveiled a turnaround plan to revive its fortunes following years of poor performance.

The job cuts would affect the firm’s UK headquarters and operations in other countries, Vodafone (VOD) added in a statement. Shares slid more than 4% in London.

