Volkswagen says it won't cut prices to hold onto market share in China, where sales of its electric vehicles plunged in the first quarter amid intensifying competition.

Europe's largest carmaker said Thursday that it delivered 141,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter — a 42% increase on the same period last year and accounting for 7% of total deliveries. Meanwhile, sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles increased 9% to 55,756 units. Overall, deliveries climbed 7.5% to more than 2 million units.

