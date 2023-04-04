Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 of its big Atlas SUVs in the US because a faulty sensor on the front passenger side can switch the airbag system off under certain conditions. Until the issue can be corrected, VW is advising owners to avoid letting people ride in that seat.

The problem is "sporadic," according to documents VW filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which oversees vehicle recalls.

