Wages continue to rise, but they still aren't keeping pace with inflation

Employers continued to raise wages during the fourth quarter to attract workers and hold on to existing staff, though the pace of the increases slowed from the previous quarter, and pictured people walk through a mall in Manhattan on April 4, 2022 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Employers continued to raise wages during the fourth quarter to attract workers and hold on to existing staff, though the pace of the increases slowed from the previous quarter.

While workers won't be happy that the pay boosts still aren't keeping up with inflation, the deceleration will likely please the Federal Reserve, which meets this week to determine how much more to hike interest rates.

Recommended for you

Tags