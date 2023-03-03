Walgreens will not distribute abortion pill in 20 states

On March 3, Walgreens said it will not distribute abortion medication in 20 states, bowing to pressure from anti-abortion lawmakers and lawsuits targeting the legality of medication abortion. Boxes of mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa in 2022.

Walgreens on Friday said it will not distribute abortion medication in 20 states, bowing to pressure from anti-abortion lawmakers and lawsuits targeting the legality of medication abortion.

The company said it will not dispense mifepristone, the first of two drugs in the medication abortion process, in 20 states following a February 1 letter from GOP attorneys general in those states.

