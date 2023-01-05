Vince McMahon, the former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive, who retired from the company last year following a hush money and sexual harassment scandal, is plotting a return to the WWE, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The WWE has disclosed multiple expenses that McMahon hadn't disclosed, totaling $19.6 million, which forced the company to revise its financial statements for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

