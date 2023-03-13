Wall Street pummels regional banks, despite Biden's assurances

A First Republic Bank branch in Los Angeles, California, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp both plunged Friday as the upheaval at SVB Financial Group spread to other lenders. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Rather than bailing out the bank, the Biden administration and federal regulators on Sunday night said they would to backstop customers' deposits — even those that weren't insured. The same protections would be in place for customers of Signature, a New York regional lender that folded when depositors were apparently spooked by SVB's demise.
By guaranteeing all deposits — even the uninsured money that customers kept with the failed banks — the government aimed to prevent more bank runs and to help companies that deposited large sums with the banks to continue to make payroll and fund their operations.
The Fed will also make additional funding available for eligible financial institutions to prevent runs on similar banks in the future.
Despite those emergency measures to avoid a 2008-style crisis, investors sold off shares of regional banks that are seen as having similar risk potential.
"It's a good thing that we have the backstop, and it's a good thing that the depositors were protected," said Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading. "But it doesn't change the fact that there's still problems — you're just basically buying time to sort the problems out in a better way."
The intervention from the Biden administration and the Fed does not amount to a 2008-style bailout, meaning investors in the banks' stock and bonds will not be protected.
O'Rourke said he's not concerned about the health of the banking system.
"It's a confidence-crisis risk," he said. "If we get through the next 24, 48 hours without the regulators having to close anymore banks, we should be fine."
First Republic lists $213 billion in assets. The lender reached out to customers over the weekend in a bid to reassure them.
"In light of recent industry events, the last few days have caused uncertainty in the financial markets," First Republic senior executives said in an email to clients viewed by CNN. "We want to take a moment to reinforce the safety and stability of First Republic, reflected in the continued strength of our capital, liquidity and operations."