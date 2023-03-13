Wall Street pummels regional banks, despite Biden's assurances

A First Republic Bank branch in Los Angeles, California, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. First Republic Bank and PacWest Bancorp both plunged Friday as the upheaval at SVB Financial Group spread to other lenders. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

 Eric Thayer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Wall Street's confidence in regional banks remained shaky Monday, despite emergency measures from the Biden administration to protect customer deposits.

First Republic shares fell more than 60% and were briefly halted for volatility. Western Alliance Bancorp's stock also fell 60%, and PacWest Bancorp fell more than 34%.

