Wall Street's biggest WFH advocate now has some concerns about remote work

 Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty Images

When Jane Fraser became CEO of Citigroup nearly two years ago, in the middle of the pandemic, she established the kind of flexible hybrid work culture that's mostly unheard of among elite Wall Street bankers.

Although Fraser sees no need to return to the old ways, Citi's experiment has shown not all workers can hack it working remotely. The less productive ones, she said, are being called back into the office for coaching.

