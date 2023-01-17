After having surgery to remove a small cancerous tumor from his neck last year, Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun decided to tell his employees, clients and shareholders of his condition. He still needed to undergo radiation and chemotherapy, and explained to them what that would mean for his work schedule.

While deciding to go public was difficult for Sadoun because it meant showing vulnerability both as a person and as a leader of one of the world's largest advertising agencies, he said he received thousands of compassionate responses from both inside and outside Publicis after doing so.

