Walmart is offloading this trendy menswear brand at a steep loss

Walmart sells menswear brand Bonobos at a steep loss. Suits and shirts are displayed in a Bonobos Inc. "guide shop" in Greenwich, Connecticut in October, 2018.

 Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Clothes sometimes sell for a steep discount at Bonobos. Thursday night, the company itself sold for a loss.

Walmart has announced that it's offloading the trendy menswear brand, selling it to management firm WHP Global and retailer Express Inc. for $75 million. That's a steep loss for Walmart, which acquired the brand in 2017 for $310 million as part of a failed attempt to diversify its online presence under previous management

