Walmart is up. Target is down. Here’s why

Walmart sales surged in the second quarter.

 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Target and Home Depot are slumping. But more shoppers are heading to Walmart for groceries and essentials.

Walmart’s sales at stores open for at least a year grew 6.4% last quarter from a year ago, including a 24% increase in online sales. Profit grew 6.7%

0
0
0
0
0