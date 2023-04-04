Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 workers at five US warehouses that fulfill website orders, weeks after America's largest private employer warned it's in for a tough year ahead.

The retail giant is cutting more than 1,000 jobs in Texas, 600 jobs in Pennsylvania, 400 in Florida and 200 in New Jersey, according to Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) filings. Reuters first reported last month that the job cuts were because of reductions and elimination in evening and weekend shifts.

