Clothes sometimes sell for a steep discount at Bonobos. Thursday night, the company itself sold for a loss.

Walmart has announced that it's offloading the trendy menswear brand, selling it to management firm WHP Global and retailer Express for $75 million. That's a steep loss for Walmart, which acquired the brand in 2017 for $310 million as part of a failed attempt to diversify its online presence under previous management

