Walmart warns it's in for a tough year

Walmart on Tuesday forecast slower sales and profit growth as inflation takes its toll. Pictured is a Walmart store in Dunwoody, Georgia, in 2022.

 Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Walmart had a strong holiday shopping season, but the year ahead will be more challenging for America's largest retailer.

Walmart forecast slower sales and profit growth, disappointing investors and sending its stock down during morning trading Tuesday.

Tags

More News