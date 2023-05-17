New York (CNN) — Meet Telly, the startup company looking to give away free 55-inch televisions. There’s a catch: a second screen attached to the bottom streams non-stop information and advertising based on the household’s extensive personal data.

The TVs, subsidized by those ads on the second screen, will begin shipping out to the customers on its waitlist this summer. Telly has opened sign-ups for the first 500,000 of its Dual Screen Smart TVs, a 55-inch display with a second smart screen integrated through a sound bar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags