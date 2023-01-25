Want to avoid debt ceiling fallout? Invest in foreign stocks

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during opening bell in New York City on January 18, 2023.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

The US could be approaching a 2011-style debt ceiling market meltdown, but worried investors shouldn't abandon ship, Wall Street analysts say. Instead, they should jump on a ship (hypothetically speaking) and plant their money in overseas equities.

What's happening: The US government has hit its $31.4 trillion legal debt limit and the Treasury is currently taking extraordinary measures just to keep the bills paid and the lights on.

