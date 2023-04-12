Warner Bros. Discovery unveils super-streamer 'Max'

The new Max streaming service will give consumers access to a large library of programming across Warner Bros.

 Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled the long-awaited "Max," its high-stakes super-streamer that combines content from the company's top brands into a single service.

The company's move, announced by CEO David Zaslav at a press event Wednesday, is a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery to compete aggressively in the streaming marketplace as the traditional linear TV business declines rapidly.

