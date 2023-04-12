Warren Buffett says geopolitical tensions were "a consideration" in the decision to sell most of Berkshire Hathaway's shares in global chip giant TSMC, which is based in Taiwan.

The 92-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" shed light on the investment call in a Tuesday interview with Japanese news agency Nikkei. He was quoted as sayiing that TSMC was a well-managed company but that Berkshire had "better places" to deploy its capital.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags