Warren Buffett is arguably the most legendary investor of all time. But the Oracle of Omaha has missed out on this year's stock market rally. So far, at least.

Shares of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate, a company that owns businesses ranging from Geico and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad to consumer brands like Dairy Queen, Duracell and Fruit of the Loom, are down slightly this year — lagging the market, as the S&P 500 is up 6%. (The Nasdaq has done even better, surging 12%.)

