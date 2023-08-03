Warren Buffett isn’t worried about Fitch’s downgrade

Warren Buffett, here in 2019, is shrugging off Fitch Ratings’ historic downgrade of US credit from the top AAA grade to AA+.

 Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Warren Buffett is shrugging off Fitch Ratings’ historic downgrade of US credit from the top AAA grade to AA+.

“There are some things people shouldn’t worry about. This is one,” the billionaire investor said.

