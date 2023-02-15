Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company fell as much as 4% on Wednesday, after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had sold most of its holdings in the chip giant.

In a Tuesday filing with the United States' Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire Hathaway said it had about 8.3 million American depository shares of TSMC worth $618 million, having sold 86% of its shares. Just months before, in November, the company held about 60 million American depository shares of TSMC worth $4.1 billion, according to an SEC filing.

