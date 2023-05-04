The United States said Wednesday it would allow Chinese airlines to boost their services to America, handing the carriers a limited win as geopolitical tension continues to bedevil the bilateral relationship.

The US Department of Transportation confirmed to CNN that it had issued an order permitting Chinese airlines to increase their number of weekly round-trip flights to 12. That's up from the eight weekly round-trip flights currently allowed for Chinese carriers.

