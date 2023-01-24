Washington Post begins layoffs

The Washington Post on Tuesday began laying off staffers.

 Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/AP

The Washington Post on Tuesday became the latest media company to conduct layoffs, people familiar with the matter said, a move that publisher Fred Ryan had indicated last month the newspaper would take in early 2023.

It was not immediately clear how many staffers were impacted by the cuts. A spokesperson for the newspaper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

