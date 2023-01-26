We finally know whom FTX owes money to: Wall Street elite, Big Tech, airlines, and many more

Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents revealed thousands of creditors to whom FTX owes money after the once-mighty crypto exchange collapsed in November. Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, is seen here in New York City on January 3.

 Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents revealed thousands of creditors to whom FTX owes money after the once-mighty crypto exchange collapsed in November.

Wall Street heavyweights including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were named in the creditor list, which includes businesses, charities, individuals and other entities in a 116-page document filed late Wednesday. FTX is now at the center of a massive fraud investigation.

