How does earning $1,000 to binge watch movies sound? A financial website is offering the prize to one person who can devote two weeks to viewing more than 20 hours of the "Fast and the Furious" film saga.

FinanceBuzz, an informational site that offers money-related tips and recommendations, is seeking a "Fast and Furious claims adjuster" to watch all 10 movies of the global action franchise starring Vin Diesel, which released its first installment in 2001.

CNN's Frank Pallotta contributed to this report.

