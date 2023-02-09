Weekly jobless claims edged up last week, but the labor market remains robust

A woman walks past a 'help wanted' sign displayed in a window of a store in Manhattan on December 02, 2022 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

First-time applications for unemployment benefits rose last week to 196,000, a slightly higher total than the 190,000 that economists were expecting — but still a historically low number.

Despite widely publicized layoffs from tech giants, media companies and the financial sector in recent weeks, the US labor market remains robust after eight rate hikes in 11 months meant to cool the economy.

Tags