WeightWatchers jumps into the prescription weight loss drug business

WeightWatchers is getting into the booming prescription weight loss drug business. Ozempic has gained popularity in part due to celebrities using it for weight loss.

The company, now known as WW International, will buy Sequence, a telehealth subscription service that connects patients with doctors who can prescribe weight-loss and diabetes drugs, including the hot new diabetes drug Ozempic.

