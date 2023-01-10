Wells Fargo is retreating from the mortgage market it once led

People walk past a Wells Fargo Bank in June of 2022 in New York City.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Wells Fargo, long one of the biggest players in the mortgage business, is taking a big step back.

The scandal-ridden bank announced a significant shift on Tuesday to focus its mortgage business on serving bank customers and minority homebuyers instead of acquiring new customers.

