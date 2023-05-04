Western Alliance denies 'shameful' report it's the next bank for sale

Shares of Western Alliance Bank tumbled 53% on May 4 after reports that the regional bank is the latest to explore a potential sale.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Western Alliance Bank denied reports that it's exploring a sale or has hired an advisor to explore strategic options.

Shares of the regional bank tumbled 36% Thursday, slightly paring back its losses after plunging over 50% at one point on reports that the company is the regional bank latest to explore a potential sale. It also dragged down the broader stock market: The Dow fell 400 points, or 1.2%, and the S&P 500 sank 0.9%.

