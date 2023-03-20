Investors in a riskier type of Credit Suisse's bonds had their holdings slashed to zero Sunday after Swiss authorities brokered an emergency takeover of the bank by rival UBS.

On Sunday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced that UBS would buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.25 billion) — or about 60% less than the bank was worth when markets closed on Friday. Credit Suisse shareholders will be largely wiped out, receiving the equivalent of just 0.76 Swiss francs in UBS shares for stock that was worth 1.86 Swiss francs on Friday.

