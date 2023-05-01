What every consumer should know about bank failures

A pedestrian walks by a First Republic Bank office on March 16, 2023 in San Francisco.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Let's be frank: If you have a US bank account, hearing about bank failures in the past couple of months hasn't felt great.

After all, a bank is supposed to be the safest, most boring place to keep your money, not the reason you reach for Advil.

CNN's Ramisha Maruf contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News