What happens to buybuy BABY with Bed Bath & Beyond planning to go out of business

Apparel seen on shelves at a buybuy Baby store in Libertyview Industrial Plaza, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 14, 2022. America's leading specialty baby products retailer will shutter its 120 stores, a consequence of parent company Bed Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy filing on Sunday.

 Siddharth Cavale/Reuters

buybuy BABY and its website will remain open for now, along with 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, as the company secured a $240 million loan to help fund its operations during bankruptcy.

