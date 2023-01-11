What is NOTAM, the FAA computer system that halted all US flights?

A traveler looks at a flight board with delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, January 11.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

A critical Federal Aviation Administration computer system that experienced an outage Wednesday and briefly halted all US flights provides airlines with a digital bulletin board of crucial safety updates.

The system is known as the Notice to Air Missions or NOTAM. It send alerts to pilots to let them know of conditions that could affect the safety of their flights. It is separate from the air traffic control system that keeps planes a safe distance from each other, but it's another critical tool for air safety.

