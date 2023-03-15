Roughly a year-and-a-half after Facebook renamed itself "Meta" and said it would go all-in on building a future version of the internet dubbed the metaverse, the tech giant now says its top investment priority will be advancing artificial intelligence.

In a letter to staff Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to lay off another 10,000 employees in the coming months, and doubled down on his new focus of "efficiency" for the company. The pivot to efficiency, first announced last month in Meta's quarterly earnings call, comes after years of investing heavily in growth, including in areas with unproven potential like virtual reality.

Tags