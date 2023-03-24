One of the biggest unknowns since the Federal Reserve started its historic rate-hiking campaign has been how many jobs could be lost from the central bank's deliberate effort to slow down the US economy.

So far, the labor market has stayed white hot, with unemployment hovering at a half-century low. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell's acknowledgment on Wednesday that the banking sector meltdown could lead to "tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, which would in turn affect economic outcomes" has critics reminding him of the human impact of that "Fedspeak:" Millions of people out of work.

Recommended for you

Tags