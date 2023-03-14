What the FDIC takeovers of SVB and Signature mean for the banks' customers and employees

What the FDIC takeovers of SVB and Signature mean for the banks' customers and employees.

 Philip Pacheco/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Here's where things stand for customers and employees of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, both of which failed this week and were promptly taken over by the FDIC.

Will customers have full access to all of their money on deposit?

Tags