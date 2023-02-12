The much-hyped M&M's Super Bowl commercial that was supposed to clarify the status of the brand's "spokescandies," which were put on pause after they were criticized by right-wing pundits, finally aired on Sunday, and it was, well, confusing.

In it, actress and comedian Maya Rudolph tosses handfuls of the colorful candies in the air, but instead of M's, they're emblazoned with "Ma" and "Ya" and images of Rudolph's face. Rudolph sings that the candies are now filled with clams. In the video, people take bites and look disgusted. Towards the end, eagle-eyed viewers will have seen a distressed looking Yellow M&M, and the Red M&M holding up a sign that says "HELP!"

