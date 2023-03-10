January's jobs report delivered a heck of a surprise when it showed the US economy had added more than half a million jobs and unemployment had dipped to a level not seen in more than five decades.

But economists say they are not bracing for another blindside when the February jobs report comes out on Friday morning. Consensus estimates are for job gains to weigh in at a (post-pandemic meager, but historically strong) 205,000, according to Refinitiv. They're also expecting the unemployment to remain at 3.4%, a 54-year low.

