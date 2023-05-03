Federal Reserve officials are expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point at the conclusion of their two-day policy meeting Wednesday, despite calls from some lawmakers and economists to tap the brakes to allow the ailing banking sector to rebalance.

Taming inflation remains the Fed's top priority, but even some central bank officials have expressed greater caution in determining additional hikes after the failure of three US regional banks in two months, including the collapse of First Republic Bank on Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags